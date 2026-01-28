State Attorney’s Office investigating St. Augustine police nonprofit

Local

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — The St. Augustine Police Department says it found discrepancies in the financial accounts for its Police Benevolent Organization, or PBO for short.

SAPD says the PBO is a funded through voluntary donations by St. Augustine police officers. The department adds that the PBO is not funded by taxpayers and is not a city-controlled entity. The PBO provides financial assistance to officers and their families in times of need.

According to the St. Augustine Police Department, the discrepancies were found during a review of PBO accounts shortly after the retirement of former Assistant Chief Anthony Cuthbert. Cuthbert served as the treasurer of the St. Augustine PBO in 2003 and retired from the St. Augustine Police Department in November 2025.

SAPD says the State Attorney’s Office is investigation the issues and is reviewing the financial records from the past five years. The investigation is ongoing.

The St. Augustine Police Department adds that the department and the City of St. Augustine “have no authority over, nor involvement in, the administration or financial management of the PBO.” City and SAPD officials are cooperating.

