‘State of Downtown’ report reveals successes & work to be done for economic boom in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As major development projects loom large for the city of Jacksonville, Downtown Vision’s annual “State of Downtown” report shows there’s still much work to be done.

The report was released on Wednesday.

One of the biggest areas for improvement, the report highlighted, was the need to fill empty office space. According to the report, Jacksonville’s office vacancies sit at 25.7 percent, which comes in more than six percent higher than both the national average as well as the next highest mark by a major Florida metro.

“As long as we keep improving our quality of life throughout our entire city; our neighborhoods, our parks, so forth, but also Downtown, making our Downtown more attractive, that’s gonna wanna draw businesses from other cities and states to wanna come to Jacksonville,” explained Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci, who sits on the Special Committee for the Future of Downtown. “And they’re gonna wanna locate Downtown.”

Carlucci also said on Thursday that while filling office vacancies will be key in spurring economic growth, so will bringing more people to live in Jacksonville’s urban core.

The “State of Downtown” report shows there have been more than 1,700 residential units added Downtown in the last five years.

“The residential impact is hugely important because that brings life 24/7 Downtown,” Carlucci said. “That’s what will sustain retail down there and restaurants and so forth.”

One other area Carlucci added is vital to focus on is maintaining and redeveloping historic properties around the city as well.

Downtown Investment Authority officials approved $1.9 million in incentives Wednesday to revitalize the old Mag’s Cafe Building, a designated historic landmark in the heart of downtown.

You can find a copy of the full “State of Downtown” report by clicking here.

