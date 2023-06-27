‘In the state of Florida, we are in the top 5 for STD’s and HIV,’ it’s National HIV Testing Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today is the 28th annual National HIV Testing Day. That’s according to River Region Human Services, an organization in Jacksonville that per its website provides treatment and services to all demographics across Northeast Florida.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

That includes substance abuse treatment, mental health counseling, housing, a postpartum and pregnant women program, primary care and AIDS. But today the group’s focus is on HIV testing and education. One of RRHS’ coordinators, Cynithia Benjamin, explains why it’s vital for Duval.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“In the state of Florida, we are in the top 5 for STD’s and HIV,” Benjamin said.

RRHS’ theme for 2023 is, “take the test and take the next step.” Something the organization’s mobile unit is helping Jax residents do today with free, rapid, confidential HIV testing.

It’s happening today in the Walgreens parking lot located at 5108 Norwood Avenue in Brentwood from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“If you test negative you want to stay negative so we offer what we call prep which is pre-exposure prophylaxis which is a medication you can take to keep from getting the HIV virus and if you test positive you can get treatment,” Benjamin said.

At this time there is no cure for HIV.

Benjamin got involved with RRHS after leaving The Department of Health where she worked for a number of years. Benjamin had a cousin she says passed away from HIV years ago before medical treatment for HIV advanced to what it is today. While she says that wasn’t her sole reason for joining RRHS it was a big one.

According to RRHS, the most recent data from 2021 says 120,502 people in Florida have HIV. Duval residents account for 6,764 of that total.

River Region Human Services says regardless of today’s HIV treatments and effectiveness, knowing your status is important.

If you’d like to get a free, rapid and confidential HIV test you can also visit staff members at a number of the following locations in Glynn county.

2109 E. Victory Drive, Savannah, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

11509 Abercorn Street, Savannah 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

700 E. DeRenne Ave., Savannah 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

4210 Augusta Road, Garden City 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

4575 Altama Avenue, Brunswick 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

If you have any comments, questions or concerns for RRHS visit the following website link.

Addiction Treatment | River Region Human Services | Jacksonville (rrhs.org)