The Coastal Health District HIV Prevention Program to hold free HIV testing

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla — The Coastal Health District HIV Prevention Program, in partnership with Walgreens, will hold free HIV testing events on Tuesday, June 27, to commemorate National HIV Testing Day (NHTD).

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This year’s NHTD events will be held at these Walgreens locations in Chatham and Glynn counties:

• 2109 E. Victory Drive, Savannah, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• 11509 Abercorn Street, Savannah 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• 700 E. DeRenne Ave., Savannah 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• 4210 Augusta Road, Garden City 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• 4575 Altama Avenue, Brunswick 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

All testing is free and confidential, and results will be available in about one minute. A follow-up visit will be scheduled for anyone who tests positive, and counseling will also be available. Anyone who gets tested at any of these Coastal Health District NHTD events on June 27 will receive a $25 gift card.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The theme for 2023, “Take the Test & Take the Next Step,” emphasizes that knowing your HIV status helps you choose options to stay healthy.

HIV testing, including self-testing, is the pathway to engaging people in care to keep them healthy, regardless of their test result.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care. People at higher risk should get tested more often.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

As a reminder, HIV testing is always free by appointment at all health departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties. Free self-test kits are also available and can be used at home.

Click here for more information on Coastal Health District HIV services,

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.