The state is putting more money behind local immigration enforcement

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, Blaise Ingoglia, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, was in St. Johns County and announced that more than $1.8 million will help local law enforcement agencies work directly with ICE.

It’s money that will reimburse these agencies for costs tied to the 287(g) program, which allows local law enforcement officers to be deputized to help enforce federal immigration law.

Some of those costs associated with it include equipment, technology, and officer training.

State leaders said the money is allocated based on the size of the program, the number of officers trained, and the overall costs of enforcement.

“We must prioritize law enforcement and make sure law enforcement has the resources that we need and our first responders to make sure we keep our communities safe,” Ingoglia said.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $1 million from the state.

Since January 23rd of this year, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it has carried out 710 roadside deportations.

Plus, another 421 more people were deported by customs and border control after being held in the county’s jail. Those individuals initially went to jail for some other Criminal offense.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received $94,000 from the state.

Sheriff T.K. Waters said this year, 545 people have been arrested and processed for deportation. He added that over 140 of those cases were tied to DUI offenses.

“When individuals break the law to enter our country and then go on and commit crimes in our neighborhoods, it puts families, businesses, and our deputies at risk,” Sheriff Waters said. “As sheriff, I am proud that Jacksonville is part of a broader effort to uphold the law with integrity, fairness, and professionalism.”

Clay, Putnam, and Bradford counties were also given money.

The St. Johns County Sheriff said in the near future they will have 104 designated immigration officers.

