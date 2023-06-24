The ‘Stay Woke’ rolling protest travels to 15 cities across Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The “Stay Woke” traveling protests are in opposition to policies and legislation in Florida that supporters feel are unjustified.

There was a large turnout of local, and national organizations partnered to put this rolling protest together including the Rainbow Push Coalition, League of Women Voters, American Federation of Teachers, the NAACP and the Transformative Justice Coalition.

Supporters say their mission is to get more voters to the polls.

“We will never surrender to the woke mob,” Governor Ron DeSantis has said in several speeches. “Our state {Florida} is where woke goes to die.”

That has been DeSantis’ stance on a host of culture war issues on topics like gun safety, LGBTQ+ rights, immigration, funding for education and labor unions to name a few. In his inaugural speech for his second term as governor of Florida back in January, DeSantis took that sentiment further saying:

“We reject this woke ideology. We seek normalcy, not philosophical lunacy. We will not allow reality, facts, and truth to become optional.”

Katie Haddaway with Moms Demand Action, spoke at the press conference before the voter-cade launched saying, “We have to keep pushing back against these deadly gun laws, we saw our state ram through permit-less carry, that will be enacted on July first.”

In opposition to some Florida policies and legislation the 15-city, non-partisan, “Stay Woke” rolling protest began in Jacksonville. It will travel around the state as 27 young voters, who say they are acting as modern-day freedom riders, plan to speak out against ideals and legislation that they believe are divisive and unjust.

Devin Vilfrard is one of the 27 participants in the rolling protest.

“It’s not only about celebrating Juneteenth, but also about making change, and we do that by voting, by speaking out,” Vilfrad said.

He says their mission is to activate greater voter turnout but to also encourage younger Americans to run for elected positions.

“It’s the act of knowing what you want to vote for, why you want to vote, what issues impact you,” Vilfrard said. “Being a part of the process also means being on the ballot by being the people that we vote for so that you can make the changes you want to see.”

The rolling protest will travel to cities across the state including Gainesville, Orlando, Tampa, Miami, ft. Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. It ends back in Jacksonville on Sat., Jun. 24.