Stricter cell phone ban for elementary and middle school students kicks in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As students head back to the classroom, one thing won’t be coming with many of them — their cell phones.

It was just two years ago that the State of Florida began restricting cell phone use in the classroom, banning their use during instruction in all grade levels.

This year, the state is cracking down even further, prohibiting elementary and middle schoolers from using their phones from bell to bell.

Parents Action News Jax spoke with outside of Palm Valley Academy told us they support the change, with some parents saying they don’t even let their elementary school students have phones outside of school.

“I mean, our kids have become dependent on their phones. I kind of like them to have their independence and kind of fend for themselves, but obviously they have it just in case they need it to get in touch with us,” said Laura Gainor, who has a 7th and 8th-grade student.

“My son doesn’t have one, so it was kind of a moot point for us, but I think as long as he’s able to focus and learn and be present during the day, I think it’s good,” said Sarah Hanson, the parent of a 5th grader.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Penalties for violations vary by district.

In Clay, penalties range from a loss of privileges for first offenses to detention and in-school suspension for repeat violations.

In Duval, first offenses can result in a teacher-student conference and confiscation of the device for the rest of the school day. Meanwhile, one to two days of in-school suspension is possible for fifth-time violations.

Nassau counts offenses as a level 2 violation with penalties ranging from peer mediation, counseling and detention, all the way up to out-of-school suspension.

St. Johns County contacts parents and issues a warning for first time offenses. Four or more violations can result in detention, in-school or even out-of-school suspension.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

For now, high schoolers can still access phones in between classes or at lunch.

But that may change in the near future.

A pilot program launching this year will test out a total high school ban in six districts.

But parents of high schoolers like Julie Reade were a little more hesitant to roll out a total ban for older students.

“They’re more independent and they need that ability to be able to reach us,” said Reade, who has a child starting high school this year. ”But I’m really thankful that the schools are cracking down a little bit more on elementary-aged kids because it’s not needed. We can email the teachers, call the front desk.”

We did reach out to the Florida Department of Education asking for an update on whether the six test districts for the high school cell phone ban have been selected yet.

We’re still waiting to hear back.

RELATED: Ware and Glynn Counties expand school cell phone ban to high schools

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<