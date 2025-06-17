Ware County expands school cell phone ban to high schools

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — Beginning with the 2025-26 school year, public schools in Georgia will no longer allow the use of cell phones during the school day by K-8 students. The “Distraction-Free Education Act” was signed into state law by Governor Brian Kemp this year, as more school districts across the country embrace bans. Ware County Schools is taking it even further.

“Ware County is taking the lead by acting early and extending it to all grade levels,” said the district on social media. The goal, it said, is to help students stay focused and engaged, reduce emotional strain caused by social media, and encourage more face-to-face socialization.

Related: Teen tech trends and school cellphone bans

Beginning with the new school year, all WCS students, including high schoolers, will be expected to turn off and store all personal electronic devices from bell to bell. That means no phones, smartwatches, or earbuds.

“This decision reflects Ware County’s commitment to creating focused, connected, and emotionally healthy school environments,” said WCS.

The devices may still be used before and after school while on the bus.

Ware County Schools says that parents may still reach their child during the school day by calling the school’s front office.

Officials say families will receive additional information on the policy in school handbooks and at Open House on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. The first day of school is Friday, August 8.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also signed a law this year banning cell phone use by elementary and middle school students during the school day. A pilot program will also bring the restrictions to high schools in six Florida counties.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]