‘Strongest in the nation’: Jacksonville City Council passes local immigration enforcement policy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville City Council passed a new policy Tuesday night, fully aligning itself with President Trump’s immigration agenda.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The policy was passed in a 12-5 vote.

Action News Jax told you HERE about the City Council’s meeting prior to the meetings start.

In addition to aligning with state and federal immigration policy, this newly passed legislation will provide the JSO with 25 fingerprint readers, with the goal of identifying and processing individuals without legal status.

“Jacksonville is setting the standard for cities across America. We are taking decisive action to ensure our community is safe and we are fully supporting federal and state authorities in enforcing immigration laws,” says Kevin Carrico, City Council Vice President. “This policy demonstrates our commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the interests of our citizens.”

The bill also makes it a local offense for undocumented immigrants to enter or reside in Jacksonville, with jail sentences for offenders. JSO Sheriff T.K. Waters and President of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 5-30 Randy Reaves, both expressed their support for the legislation, stating that this bill would enhance JSO’s ability to enforce laws “effectively”.

Pending the signature of Mayor Donna Deegan, all facets of city government will be required to support the state and federal partners in carrying out illegal immigration enforcement efforts.

“I encourage Mayor Deegan to swiftly sign this important bill into law,” says Carrico. “The people of Jacksonville deserve nothing less.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.