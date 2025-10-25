Student arrested after showing gun to another student at Fernandina Beach High

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A Fernandina Beach High School student was arrested after displaying a gun to another student in the school’s restroom, says the Fernandina Beach Police Department.

According to the Fernandina Beach Police Department, police received a tip and a video of the student showing a gun to another student on Thursday night.

Law enforcement and school administrators identified the student, contacted the student’s family, and the student was arrested shortly afterward.

The police department says the situation has been fully resolved and there are no threats to Fernandina Beach High School. They also said there will be an increase in police presence on campus for cautionary reasons.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]