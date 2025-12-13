Student brings loaded gun to Jacksonville elementary school, no threats

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County elementary school is adding extra safety measures until Christmas break.

It’s after school leaders said one student brought a loaded gun to Woodland Acres Elementary on Tuesday.

A message from Woodland Acres Elementary School Principal Shawn Platts to families said that no threats were made toward students or staff.

Platts said the gun was confiscated without incident after several students reported seeing the student with the gun.

One woman Action News Jax talked with said her niece is in the same class as that student.

“They were terrified,” Latoya said. “My niece was crying.”

Now, students will be randomly screened as they come onto campus until Christmas break.

While no additional information about the student has been released at this time, we do know that the student potentially faces criminal charges, as well as disciplinary action from the school.

“Whatever they have to do to keep the kids safe,” Latoya said. “I feel like they are at the age where they are smart enough to know what’s wrong and what’s right.”

For parents like Breanna Collins, who has a son in kindergarten, she said she is grateful that a potentially dangerous situation was prevented.

“I’m glad nothing happened,” Collins said. “That is the most important part.”

Law enforcement and the Department of Children and Families are both investigating this incident.

