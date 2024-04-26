Subaru of Jacksonville ’Shares the Love’ with Wolfson Children’s Hospital

Jacksonville, Fla. — Subaru of Jacksonville gave a huge gift to Wolfson Children’s Hospital this week.

As part of its annual Share the Love campaign, the auto dealership presented the hospital with a check for nearly $200,000.

It’s the dealership’s largest-ever donation.

Every year, Subaru of America raises money for charity by donating $250 for every new vehicle purchased or leased. Customers can choose which charity gets the donation.

This year, Subaru of Jacksonville took it a step further by donating an additional $450 for every new car sold or leased to Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

Subaru of Jacksonville chose the hospital at its hometown charity in 2016. To date, the dealership has donated nearly $1.8 million dollars.

“Our continued decision to support Wolfson Children’s Hospital is driven by the profound impact it has on the lives of countless families,” Phil Porter, owner of Subaru of Jacksonville, said in a news release. “We believe there is no better cause to champion than caring for society’s youngest and most precious members.”

Wolfson Children’s Hospital is a nonprofit, which relies on charitable donations to provide care for its young patients, regardless of their families’ ability to pay.

“As a nonprofit organization, Wolfson Children’s Hospital relies on long-term philanthropic support, like that of Subaru of Jacksonville,” said Matthew A. Zuino, MSIS, FACHE, EVP and COO of Baptist Health. “Their generous support of our children’s hospital demonstrates a steadfast commitment to the future well-being of our Jacksonville community.”

