Around Jax: Festivals, live entertainment coming to Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Surfs up for a good time and good eats this weekend Around Jax.

Several festivals are happening around the area the weekend of April 26-28.

Beachfest

Its the celebration of Jax beach opening weekend!

The schedule of events for the weekend is as follows:

Friday, April 26

Silent disco 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

Volleyball tournament 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.



Instaramp 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Sandcastle competition 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.



Fishing tournament 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 28

Opening of the Beaches Parade 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Some events cost $5-10.

Cabbage, Potato & Bacon Festival

If you’re craving festival centered around food, then check this out in Hastings. It runs Saturday and Sunday.

The festival includes beloved local traditions like the Great Hastings Mow Down Lawn Mower races, the scenic Spud Run 5K & 10K, the Miss Potato Queen Beauty Pageant.

Location: Hastings Main Street, 301 N. Main Street, Hastings, FL 32145

Admission: Free for day activities, Chef Tasting is $35 per person

More information: https://www.hastingsfl.org/cabbage-potato-bacon-festival

FROZEN in Jacksonville

Mark your calendars and get ready to sing along! Disney’s frozen is coming to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.

Frozen will be in Jacksonville for 11 performances.

Frozen features the songs you know and love from the original film, plus an expanded score with 12 new numbers written just for the stage!

Dates and tickets can be found and purchased HERE.

