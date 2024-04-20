Around Jax: New places to explore around Duval County’s beaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every week, Action News Jax’s Chandler Morgan shows you what’s new and what’s changing “Around Jax.”

If you’re looking for a new place to try, Atlantic Beach has you covered. Egg Boy is a breakfast and brunch restaurant with mouth-watering options.

The restaurant makes unique twists on breakfast sandwiches, and by the way, their bread is locally baked by another small business: Cinotti’s Bakery.

Recently, the spot mentioned its soft opening. Be sure to check them out on Mayport Road.

If you want to get outside and give back, you can do that at the beaches this weekend. Multiple beach cleanups are happening.

This is a part of the “Beaches Go Green” Earth Day event on Saturday. Head to the Jacksonville Beach Pier or the Atlantic Boulevard beach access point to take part.

