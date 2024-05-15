Sulzbacher leaders discuss plans and timeline for new Enterprise Village

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Help is coming to the Northside to combat the need for affordable housing and provide services for those experiencing homelessness.

Wednesday morning, Sulzbacher leaders met with downtown partners and community stakeholders to announce their plans and timeline for the 17-acre Enterprise Village at Golfair Boulevard and I-95.

Sulzbacher CEO Cindy Funkhouser said the project has a price tag of around $85 million and is funded through local, state, federal, and private dollars. It will be rolled out in three phases.

The first phase will create 100 affordable studio and one-bedroom units.

This will move men out of their downtown campus and into a permanent housing campus.

“The answer to homelessness is permanent housing, affordable permanent housing,” Funkhouser said.

The second phase will provide healthcare and education resources.

And the third phase will create a manufacturing plant that will employ their folks and people in the community.

Sulzbacher said the reason for this move out of their downtown campus is there is no room for expansion, and there is a need for affordable housing.

Sulzbacher plans to break ground on the housing phase of this project this fall.

“There is going to be a lot of great opportunities for people in that community,” Funkhouser said.

