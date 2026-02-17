Surplus foodservice, facility assets up for auction as EverBank stadium modernizes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — EverBank Stadium is hosting two coordinated online auctions to sell surplus foodservice and facility assets as part of a multi-year modernization project.

The sale comes as the Jacksonville venue, which has been the home of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars since 1995, undergoes a comprehensive redevelopment known as the “Stadium of the Future” project. The initiative has led to the consolidation of existing equipment and operational assets to make way for modernized stadium infrastructure.

The assets are divided into two separate online auctions to accommodate different buyer audiences. The first auction, designated as REB1619, is dedicated to commercial foodservice and hospitality equipment. The second auction, AAC97, features stadium lockers and other facility venue assets. Both are hosted on platforms operated by TAGeX Brands.

While the equipment was previously used at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, all items are currently located at 2517 Shader Road, Unit 3, in Orlando. The auctions are open to qualified bidders across the country. Winning bidders are required to schedule an appointment for the coordinated pick-up date.

The “Stadium of the Future” project is a multi-year initiative intended to modernize the venue’s infrastructure. Beyond professional football, the redevelopment is designed to position the stadium for long-term use for concerts, collegiate matchups and civic events. This process involves the replacement and retirement of existing operational assets to expand premium hospitality areas and improve the fan experience.TAGeX Brands, the parent company of the auction platforms, manages asset disposition programs for major retailers and hospitality operators. Its RestaurantEquipment.Bid platform specifically connects dealers and resellers with inventory from high-volume kitchens. Advanced Auction Company handles broader categories of surplus inventory for various venues and retailers.

The foodservice equipment auction is scheduled to close on Feb. 17. The stadium locker auction will conclude the following day on Feb. 18.

