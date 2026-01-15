Suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound inside patrol car, Nassau deputies say

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while being taken into custody in Yulee on Thursday, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies made contact with the suspect at Culver’s restaurant on State Road 200 in Yulee just after noon, NCSO said in a news release. The suspect was not identified in the news release.

The suspect was wanted out of Southwest Florida for stealing a vehicle and was in possession of a concealed firearm, deputies said.

During the encounter, the firearm discharged inside the back of a deputy’s patrol vehicle, resulting in a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After the firearm was discharged, Nassau County Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and rendered aid to the suspect. The suspect died from their injuries, NCSO said.

The deputy involved was not injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will conduct an independent investigation, as NCSO said this is standard protocol for incidents of this nature.

NCSO said it will also perform an internal review to determine if any policy violations occurred.

