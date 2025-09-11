Suspect in Downtown shooting believed to have posed as panhandler

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office clarified Wednesday that the suspect involved in a shooting downtown Tuesday afternoon was likely not a panhandler — but posing as one. The correction comes after its original news briefing, where the agency said “the suspect may have been out panhandling.”

The shooting is believed to have happened at the intersection of Duval Street and Washington Street.

Investigators said the victim, a driver in his 20s, had stopped at the light when he was approached by a man who asked him for money.

“The victim rolled down his window, handed him a few dollars. The suspect then asks for more money. And the victim refused to give him any more money. The suspect pulled out a revolver, fired at least three times at the victim, struck him,” said Sgt. Johnson with JSO’s Robbery & Violent Crimes Unit.

JSO said the victim had gunshot wounds on his left hand and chest. He drove himself to the hospital, and is expected to make a full recovery. The man who allegedly shot him took off on foot. JSO said the victim described the shooter as a man in his 30’s with a tattoo on his throat.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

JSO told Action News Jax Wednesday that he had likely posed as a panhandler with the intention of robbing someone.

Latoya Henderson, who works Downtown, was shocked to hear that something like this happened so close to her workplace.

“Why would it get that serious, why would it get that serious for you to want to, like, force someone to give you your money?” said Henderson.

The investigation is active and ongoing. According to JSO, no arrests have been made yet.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]