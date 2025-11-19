JSO: Suspect shot, arrested after home invasion in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A home invasion in Jacksonville’s Arlington neighborhood ended with the suspect in custody after being shot by the homeowner Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded just after 12:40 p.m. to the 2700 block of Arlex Drive North, where a man reported someone broke into his home through a bedroom window, armed with a gun.

The suspect reportedly forced the victim into a back room and demanded valuables and car keys.

The victim told police he managed to get his own gun and shot the suspect in the shoulder.

The suspect fled in the homeowner’s car, but officers found him about 30 minutes later on Fort Caroline Road and took him into custody.

JSO says he was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

