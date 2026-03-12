Suspected drunk driver crashes into JSO patrol car on I-10, officer injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A drunk driver drove into a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office patrol car as an officer was working a lane closure on I-10 on Thursday morning.

According to JSO, around 1:30 a.m., the officer’s marked patrol SUV was parked with emergency lights flashing to warn drivers to slow down and move over.

29-year-old Cate Kitay drove her RAM 2500 pickup truck into the patrol car. JSO says the crash was so forceful that the truck was pushed forward into a utility truck that was parked on the shoulder.

The officer was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

JSO emphasizes the seriousness of this incident, as it could have been a tragedy since the officer was inside his car and construction workers were working nearby.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]