Sweet Tomatoes salad buffet announces its return to Florida

Sweet Tomatoes, a popular soup-and-salad chain restaurant that was ultimately shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to return to Florida.

The chain posted on its Facebook page for its current one-and-only Tucson, Arizona, location that the restaurant originally located at 14080 S. Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers would reopen.

The chain was founded in 1978 in California, where it was known as Souplantation.

It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2016, closing two of its stores in Jacksonville and Orange Park.

During the pandemic, Sweet Tomatoes closed its remaining 97 locations. In 2023, “ST Three, LLC purchased exclusive rights and all intellectual property associated with the brands,” CBRE said.

The company re-opened its Tucson location in 2024.

