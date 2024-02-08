Take the family to St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier, year-round and for one price

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — If you and the family like visiting the beach, year-round, St. Johns County has a deal you can’t refuse.

Parks and Recreation just rolled out the Annual Family Sightseeing Pass for the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier located at 250 A1A Beach Blvd. in St. Augustine Beach.

The county’s annual pass will allow families to visit the pier an unlimited number of times for $50. The county said the pass will be valid for two adults in the same household plus their children.

“This is going to make it more affordable for families, especially large families, to visit our pier,” Recreation Pier Coordinator Tracy Leahy said. “Now they can come to the pier and have the pass paid off in just a few visits, so when people have some spare time on their hands they can come take in a sunset with the family and enjoy this great sightseeing destination right in our backyard.”

The St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier is described as offering refreshments, food, souvenirs, fishing poles, chairs, and umbrella rentals. It’s located on a 4-acre beachfront park park with facilities and attractions for the family.

For more details on the pass and a full list of amenities visit the St. Johns County Government website by clicking here.

