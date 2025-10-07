Takeaways, Stats from Jaguars’ Monday Night Victory vs Chiefs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In glorious fashion, Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars on a game-winning touchdown drive, on Monday night, on his birthday, to take down the Kansas City Chiefs. And what’s more of a Jaguars way to win than Trevor Lawrence tripping and stumbling into the endzone to do so?

Regardless, the Jaguars are now 4-1 and in control of their own destiny. Here are some key takeaways and stats from Jacksonville’s Monday night victory.

Trevor Lawrence: Letting the Wheels Spin

Trevor Lawrence has seemingly been averse to using his legs in recent years. The rushing touchdowns are there, but Lawrence hadn’t really threatened teams with his legs the way many thought he would or could coming out of college.

He brought out a fresh set of tires on Monday night, tying a career high 10 rushes for 54 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner. He also set a career-high in scrambles, so much so 2025 is his highest season yet in scramble rate (6.9%). He also used his legs to extend plays too, see his 44-yard bomb to Travis Hunter as an example.

Devin Lloyd

How much more can be said about Devin Lloyd? No, really? The Jaguars’ linebacker is on an all-time tear, recording a takeaway for the fourth straight week and bringing his interception total to four on the season. In fact, Lloyd, himself, now has more interceptions than 22 NFL teams.

To provide some context as to just how important that pick-six really was, that singular play raised the Jaguars’ win probability by 42%, from 28% to 70%. The Jaguars might not have had the three takeaways they have been used to, but it was just the one they needed this week. And it was a big one.

Travon Walker: Sorely Missed

The drop off in pass-rush was more than noticeable against the Kansas City Chief, without Travon Walker. Walker was considered a ‘long shot’ before the game, but ultimately couldn’t go with his wrist in a cast. While he might have missed this week, the Jaguars will need him going forward.

In his absence, the Jaguars posted a season-low 23.5% pressure rate, by far their lowest thus far. Their previous low was 29.2% against the Bengals. They hit Mahomes a couple times but were unable to get home, despite Mahomes holding the ball for 2.88 seconds on average.

This team needs Travon Walker… bad.

Jaguars Week 5 Takeaways

