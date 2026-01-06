Teen dies in Palatka shooting, juvenile arrested

PALATKA, Fla. — A Palatka teen is dead after he was shot Saturday. Police were called to the 2500 block of W. Main Street in response to a person shot, according to a Palatka police social media post on Monday.

Officers arrived at the scene and found 17-year-old Lawrence Evans of Palatka suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While at the scene, another teen, 17-year-old Montravien Oxendine, was taken into custody. Police said they determined he was responsible for the shooting.

Oxendine is facing charges of Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Tampering with Evidence. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center in Volusia County, police said.

