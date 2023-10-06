Teen killed in Nassau County crash

Callahan, Fla. — A 16-year-old girl was killed, and a 15-year-old boy was seriously hurt in a crash Friday morning in Callahan.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Lem Turner Road and Turning Leaf Drive.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 16-year-old driver was turning left on Lem Turner Road when her Toyota sedan was hit by a tractor-trailer.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Her 15-year-old passenger is listed in critical condition.

The 48-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

The names of the victims have not been released.

