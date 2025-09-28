FHP: 19-Year-Old motorcyclist killed in high-speed crash on I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old man from Phoenix died early Sunday morning in a crash on I-95.

Troopers say it happened just after midnight, south of Baymeadows Road.

The man was riding a motorcycle at a high speed when he hit the back of a sedan traveling in the center lane.

The impact threw him from the bike and sent both him and the motorcycle into a metal guardrail in the median.

The motorcycle slid several feet before coming to a stop near the edge of the highway. The rider was found in the emergency lane nearby.

The driver of the sedan was not hurt and was able to stop safely on the shoulder.

Troopers say the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

The crash is still under investigation.

