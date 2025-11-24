Teen killed trying to break up fight at Jacksonville Burger King, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police have released new details in the shooting over the weekend that left a Riverside High School student dead.

Matthew Jackson, 18, was killed in a shooting on Saturday night outside of a Westside Burger King.

A fight, which Jackson was trying to break up, led to the shooting, according to a police report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

That fight took place between the suspect, 28-year-old Dawud Burritt, and another man, who was hurt in the shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the police report, Burritt and the other victim were friends who had not spoken in about a year.

The report states that while inside the Burger King, the other victim tried to shake Burritt’s hand and Burritt responded with “What’s up?”

Investigators say a fight broke out, and Jackson stepped in to break it up.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Then at some point, shots were fired, killing Jackson and injuring the other man.

Burritt was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including murder.

Jackson’s classmates are remembering his life. Hear from them on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 5.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.