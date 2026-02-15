Teen “Takeover” sparks gunfire, massive police response on Jacksonville’s Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chaos broke out across Jacksonville’s Southside Saturday evening, beginning at The Avenues Mall and later spilling over to Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, prompting a heavy police response and alarming shoppers.

According to JSO, around 5 p.m. an off-duty lieutenant at The Avenues Mall saw a large group of teenagers gathered in the parking lot. A short time later, shots were fired, and the teens ran from the area. Officers quickly arrived and searched for suspects, victims, and witnesses. So far, no one has been found hurt, and no one has reported being shot. Police did find one car that was hit by gunfire, but no one was inside.

Witnesses say the situation escalated quickly.

Dozens of teens were seen running while more than 50 police cars responded to reports of large crowds gathering at Urban Air. A police helicopter circled overhead as sirens filled the area.

Two teenagers, Amani Smith and Danasia Henry, told Action News Jax, with permission from their parents, that the gathering was not random but planned in advance.

“This has been planned for like a whole month. They went into planning. They do this every time in downtown and everywhere,” Smith and Henry said.

The teens said tensions rose when crowds tried to enter the trampoline park all at once.

“Everybody was trying to get in at once and the workers were not about to let that happen and so they were trying to get people out and that’s when police were called,” Smith and Henry said.

They also said the event was promoted on social media.

“Yes it was a flyer,” said Smith and Henry.

As the night unfolded, they described scenes of violence and confusion.

“Shooting, fights, and teens getting ran over by police cars. No this is ridiculous. It’s not Jacksonville,” Smith and Henry said.

Shoppers in the area said they were shaken by what they witnessed.

“I hope everybody is safe. I hope nobody is hurt,” Johnson, a local shopper, said.

“I’m not gonna lie. I’m really really am surprised that this is happening. I’ve never seen something like this before,” Maui, who was also at the mall, said.

Police continue investigating what led to the reported shooting at The Avenues Mall and the disturbance at Urban Air.

Teenagers who spoke with Action News Jax maintain the event was a planned “teen takeover.”

