Teenager shot & neighbors left shaken after shootout in Jacksonville’s Arlington area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenage boy was shot in Jacksonville’s Arlington area overnight Wednesday morning, with neighbors on Rogero Road left shaken in the aftermath.

“It was just like a whole bunch of like poppin’ sounds,” Denise Clark, who lives right on the corner where the shooting happened, recounted to Action News Jax on Wednesday morning. “Then I probably heard probably like five or six gunshots go off.”

Julia Bacher says the shooting took place right in front of her home, and that she woke up to the grisly aftermath in her own backyard.

“I [found] a very bloody beach chair of mine that had a large amount of blood on it, a large amount of blood on my fence line, underneath the chair on my door,” Bacher recounted to Action News Jax. “Just seems like somebody was bleeding out in my backyard.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was on scene for several hours on Wednesday morning, blocking off an extensive stretch of Rogero Road.

The scene came after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said at around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, that boy in his mid-teens was walking down the street and was caught in the crossfire as multiple people started shooting at each other from two vehicles.

Investigators say they did catch the three suspected gunmen from one of the vehicles. They were being questioned. Two others ditched another car on the scene.

“It’s very scary to know that you can’t even walk down the street without being shot and getting hurt with something that didn’t even have nothing to do with you,” Clark said.

Although the teen is expected to survive, Clark said Wednesday she’s hoping for an end to the unnecessary bloodshed after the overnight shooting.

“We need to come together and talk to each other and try to communicate in better ways, and gun violence is never the key,” Clark said.

Police also say that three guns were recovered on the scene.

The investigation and search for the other two men involved is still ongoing.

