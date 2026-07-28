Tenikka’s Books 4 Kids team up with Jacksonville libraries for free books

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Tenikka Hughes and her literacy initiative, Tenikka’s Books 4 Kids, are teaming up with Jacksonville Public Libraries and the Jacksonville Library Foundation to provide free books for children.

Summer Reading Wrap Up Parties are happening now through August 5. Kids and teens in attendance will receive a free book, while supplies last.

There are a few parties you can attend:

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Wednesday, July 29: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Pablo Creek Regional - Children’s Room

Wednesday, July 29: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

South Mandarin Branch - Adult Reading Area, Children’s Room, Conference Room, Teen Room

Wednesday, July 29: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Bradham and Brooks Branch

Wednesday, July 29: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Mandarin Branch - Children’s Area, Conference Room

Wednesday, July 29: 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Westbrook Branch

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Thursday, July 30: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Highlands Regional - Children’s Open Area

Thursday, July 30: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Brentwood Branch - First Floor Meeting Space

Thursday, July 30: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Willow Branch - Children’s Area

Thursday, July 30: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Bill Brinton Murray Hill Branch - Meeting Room

Thursday, July 30: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

West Branch

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Friday, July 31: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Brown Eastside Branch - Activity Room

Friday, July 31: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Maxville Branch - Multipurpose Room

Wednesday, August 5: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Main Library - Children’s Department

Wednesday, August 5: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Main Library - Teen Room

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