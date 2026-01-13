Tensions between Florida Governor and House Speaker on full display as 2026 Session gets underway

Tensions between the Governor and House Speaker were on full display as Governor Ron DeSantis laid out his vision for the 2026 legislative session, his last before leaving office.

Property tax reform is the Governor’s top priority, but he’ll need to get on the same page with state lawmakers to give voters a chance to weigh in this November.

Governor took to the rostrum without offering so much as a handshake to House Speaker Daniel Perez (R-Miami) as DeSantis prepared to address a joint session of the Florida House and Senate.

The Governor spent much of his speech highlighting past accomplishments, but hammered down on his top priority, property tax relief, at the tail end of his remarks.

“Let’s resolve to all work together, get something done, and let the people have a say,” DeSantis said.

Just before the Governor’s address, Speaker Perez spoke to his chamber, highlighting and celebrating the House leveraging its independence last year, which put it squarely in the way of the Governor’s agenda in many circumstances.

“I would not have traded this experience just for a little more peace,” Perez said.

The Governor is pushing for a ballot initiative that would allow Floridians to fully eliminate property taxes on their primary residences.

Meanwhile, the House is considering a wide variety of measures ranging from full property tax elimination to increased homestead exemptions.

Democratic legislative leaders have opposed most efforts to slash property taxes, raising concerns that the move would drain local budgets and strain local governments’ ability to provide services like police and fire.

But Senate Minority Leader Lori Berman (D-Boynton Beach) argued in the Governor’s lame duck session, rifts between Republican leaders could end with nothing addressing affordability crossing the finish line.

“We’re in a crisis on affordability, and I’d like to see us move forward on some of these issues, which unfortunately might get stalled because of the fighting between the chambers,” said Berman.

