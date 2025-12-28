Local

Tentative Collective Bargaining Agreement announced by ECHL and PHPA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a significant development for professional hockey, the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association (PHPA) have announced a tentative agreement on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The deal, which is still subject to ratification and approval, could soon pave the way for players to return to the ice.

Further details are expected to be revealed following the necessary approvals.

