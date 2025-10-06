Testimony continues in the trial against suspects in Prince Holland’s murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s day four of testimony in the murder trial of two men accused in the shooting death of 13-year-old Prince Holland.

Prince Holland

Inside a Duval County courtroom Monday, an FBI Agent and a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) Detective took the stand.

That agent walked jurors through cell phone records from the day Holland was killed while leaving football tryouts.

Some of those records included calls and text messages. The testimony was very specific to the location of those electronic communications.

He told jurors he was asked by JSO to analyze cell phone records, which are believed to be associated with the homicide.

Two of those phones belonged to the defendants in this case, Marcel Johnson and Kentrevious Garard.

The state had the agent explain what direction those phones appeared to be moving on the day of the shooting.

He also told jurors he can’t say who was actually in possession of those phones at the time.

Garard’s attorney asked if the agent could point to anywhere in that report where it showed the number associated with her client was at the crime scene around the time of the homicide. The agent said no.

Meanwhile, the detective was able to outline to jurors some of the surveillance videos that investigators pulled from several locations surrounding the shooting scene.

The detective explained that this helped them track down a Blue Kia, which belonged to one of the defendant’s grandmothers.

The trial is expected to continue on Tuesday.

