‘There was so much fire’: Woman killed in fire in Northwest Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. — One woman is dead, two men are hurt after their mobile home caught fire early Thursday morning.

“There was so much fire it was tough to enter certain parts of the home,” said JFRD Captain Eric Prosswimmer.

When firefighters responded to the fire at the home on Cranbrooke Court in Northwest Jacksonville, two of the victims were already outside.

But the other victim, a woman, was still trapped inside the burning home.

“They went from window-to-window breaking windows going in searching the area, making a heroic effort trying to locate the one person still in the home,” said Captain Prosswimmer.

It took more than a dozen firefighters to reach the woman and get her out.

One of JFRD’s firefighters was injured in the process. “We sent one firefighter to the hospital,” said Captain Prosswimmer. “One of the firefighters who was breaking windows and entering was injured in this fire, he continued working through his injury.”

Action News Jax talked with a family member who did not want to go on camera. She told us her sister-in-law, who died, was the most loving, and caring person she’d ever known, and she will be missed dearly.

As family members showed up at the house Thursday morning, they told firefighters that a dog also lived in that home.

They are asking neighbors to be on the lookout for a Siberian Husky named Zeus.

The fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

