‘This is a drill’ | Camden County emergency responders conducting active shooter training at school

WOODBINE, Ga. — Multiple Camden County emergency response agencies are conducting a joint training exercise Monday at Mamie Lou Gross Elementary School, 277 Roberts Path #2747, Woodbine, Ga.

The training is taking place on a teacher planning day while students and faculty are not on campus.

The joint exercise is designed to allow personnel from different jurisdictions to test communication systems and align response strategies before an actual crisis occurs.

The agencies involved are Kingsland Police Department, St. Marys Police Department, Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Kingsland Fire Rescue, Camden County Fire Rescue, Southeast Georgia Health System and Camden County EMA.

