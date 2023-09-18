This Week in the 904: Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters talks about New Town shooting aftermath

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters appeared on the very first episode of Action News Jax’s new public affairs program, “This Week in the 904″ on Sunday.

Action News Jax’s John Bachman spoke with Waters about the aftermath of a racially-motivated shooting that took the lives of three Black people -- Angela Carr, Anolt Laguerre, and Jerrald Gallion -- at a Dollar General in the New Town area on Aug. 26.

Bachman discussed with Waters what can be done to help the community heal.

Waters also talked about growing up with racism and how it shapes the way he enforces the law.

You can watch their full conversation in the three videos below.

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

