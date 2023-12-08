This Week in the 904: UNF poll gives explains who Floridians blame for property insurance crisis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Floridians feel the most important problems residents are facing are housing costs, the economy, jobs and inflation, according to the University of North Florida’s latest poll.

Another big issue brought up was insurance.

It’s the topic of This Week in the 904, where Action News Jax anchor John Bachman sat down with Dr. Michael Binder, one of the UNF professors who helped conduct the poll.

In the poll, Floridians were asked who or what they think is the most responsible for the state of property insurance in Florida. About a third of everyone polled blamed insurance companies.

A total of 33% surveyed said they believe insurance companies bear the greatest responsibility for the property insurance crisis, followed by 15% who said individuals and lawyers defrauding or exploiting insurance companies are the cause.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and an increase in natural disasters each were blamed by 13% of those polled, followed by 12% who indicated the Florida Legislature is to blame.

Dr. Michael Binder conducted the poll with UNF’s Public Opinion Research Lab, and this is part of what he said about the following.

“They were all kind of in those low teens as well, even though 30% blame the insurance company. So, that was something that kind of says, ‘Hey, this is a really complex issue, who nobody really has exactly a single blame point on.’ It seems like there is a lot of blame to go around, and I think that’s probably right. I think it’s probably all of those things to some extent,” Binder explained.

You can see the entire interview with Binder about the UNF poll results, including the topics of abortion, recreational marijuana and public officials, on Sunday's segment.

