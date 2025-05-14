Three arrested in 2024 murder at Jacksonville Wendy’s restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 22-year-old man at a Wendy’s on Jacksonville’s Northside on Dec. 22, 2024.

Jacksonville police responded to a call for a shooting that day at a Wendy’s in the 9000 block of New Kings Road. Officers arrived to find the victim, Dave Joseph, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died days later.

Jacksonville police identified multiple suspects. Police on Tuesday announced the arrests of three men:

Daveron Reed, 29, arrested in late December on an accessory to murder charge.

Leon Williams, 29, arrested in February facing a murder charge.

Riheam Anderson, 29, arrested in April in Waycross, Ga., facing a murder charge.

The day of the shooting, police said it appeared the victim went to the Wendy’s to meet one of the suspects when others arrived and began firing shots.

Multiple businesses in the area had to close after the shooting and residents were urged to lockdown in their homes during the initial manhunt for the shooters.

