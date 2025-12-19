Three illegal Northeast Florida casinos shuttered as part of ‘Operation Funny Money’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A major bust this week targeting three operations in Duval and Clay counties is putting the spotlight on Florida’s efforts to crackdown on illegal gambling.

Two-hundred and thirty illegal slot machines and 23 fish tables were taken out of commission by the joint operation involving the Department of Homeland Security, IRS and Florida Gaming Control Commission.

The raid, dubbed “Operation Funny Money,” targeted two locations in Clay County and one on Jacksonville’s Westside.

Discount Fashion Arcade, 5530 Timuquana Road, Suite 4 in Jacksonville

Two Orange Park locations: 69 College Drive, Units 6 and 7, and 1212 Blanding Boulevard, Unit 9.

“What we have found is it doesn’t matter, highly populated or lightly populated, these locations find a way into these communities all across the state of Florida,” Carl Herold, Director of Law Enforcement for the Florida Gaming Control Commission, said.

Herold told Action News Jax this week’s bust represents just a small sliver of the illegal gambling economy throughout the state.

Just since July of this year, the Gaming Control Commission has closed down roughly 80 operations across the state, which resulted in 65 arrests and the seizure of $11 million and over 3,300 illegal slot machines.

“People are beginning to realize, ‘Hey that’s not some friendly family business, it’s an illegal location that’s ripping off people’ and they’re beginning to report that,” Herold said.

And Herold noted while those involved may think of their activities as harmless, illegal gambling operations tend to be breeding grounds for more serious criminal activities.

“We have been told of upwards of five murders across the state directly or indirectly related to these illegal casinos,” said Herold.

And for those who choose to gamble in unauthorized casinos, Herold explained they’re rolling the dice in more ways than one.

Unlike the state’s regulated casinos, illegal operations lack any customers protections.

“These folks that are running these illegal casinos don’t have entertainment in their mind,” said Herold. ”All they’re thinking about is profits and they’re taking advantage of everyone that walks in there.”

Herold encouraged anyone who suspects there may be an illegal casino operating in their community to send in a tip through the Florida Gaming Control Commission’s website.

This past year alone he said the commission received more than 3,300 tips from across the state.

