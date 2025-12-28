Three people shot at Lackawanna bar, suspect in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his early 20s is in police custody following a shooting at Tipsy’s Bar and Grill.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the bar around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found three people had been shot. A woman was hit in the ankle, a man was hit in the lower back, and a security guard was shot in the buttocks. All are expected to survive.

Detectives said the shooting happened after a fight started inside the business. A security guard tackled the suspect and held him until police arrived.

While investigators have a suspect in custody, they’d still like to talk to witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

Or you can make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

