Three shuttered motels in South Duval to be converted to modern apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three now-shuttered motels infamous for attracting crime in southern Duval County are set to be converted to apartments.

Councilmember Raul Arias (R-District 11) represents the district and explained the motels gained reputations as hotbeds for criminal activity over the years.

“We’ve dealt with theft, crime, prostitution, homelessness, transients, a lot of transient activity here and drugs,” said Arias.

But plans are underway to overhaul The Days Inn and American Best Inn on Dix Ellias Trail, along with the Days Inn on Cagle Road.

“The buildings are going to be very nice looking. They’re going to be modern and it’s really going to change the area,” said Eric Bodiwala, Co-Founder of Elevate Commercial Investment Group.

The Texas-based investment company is putting up $29 million to convert the three locations into 339 apartment units, averaging 800 to 1,000 square feet with an estimated rent price of $1,000 a month.

Bodiwala said they will provide affordable options for workers in the area and help make the surrounding area safer.

“I’ve had several hotel owners and just businesses in the area contact me and say hey man, we’re so happy you guys are doing this because I have a housekeeper that would want to live here, I have one of my clerks that would want to live here and they need housing,” said Bodiwala.

Arias is hopeful the projects will help the community twofold, both in housing availability and crime reduction.

“And if you look across the street, we have brand new shopping centers such as Baymeadow Park with the First Watch and the Burger Barn. So, this part of the district is finally getting the improvements that were much needed,” said Arias.

Bodiwala anticipates the projects to wrap up by March 2024.

Those interested in renting here can contact Info@ElevateCIG.com.

