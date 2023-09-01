Tickets are going on sale for the 68th annual Jacksonville Fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fair is less than two months away and tickets are going on sale Sept. 4.

The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is having a Labor Day flash sale from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The tickets will be $5 during the 12-hour sale.

Read: Shad Khan’s investment group seals the deal on two properties, future redevelopment planned

From Monday, Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. through Wednesday, November 1 at midnight people can get access to half-off advanced tickets for gate admission with $6 tickets for adults (reg. price $12), $3 tickets for children ages 6-12 (reg. price $6) and $3 for Seniors ages 65 & up (reg. price $6). Children ages 5 and under are always granted free admission.

An admission ticket grants the individual one-time entrance into the fairgrounds on the day of the individual’s choice. Admission includes all grounds acts, concerts, exhibits, and competitions. Admission tickets also give access to a plethora of fun food vendors and the Craft Beer Lounge.

Read: Are you missing a goat? Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office looking for animal’s owner

In addition to admission tickets, the $25 Mega Pass is back and available for purchase exclusively online through midnight, November 1st via www.jacksonvillefair.com/tickettofun.

The Mega Pass grants the fairgoer individual admission and unlimited mechanical rides for one-day use during the Fair, Nov. 2 through 12.

For all purchases of tickets, you can visit their website.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Librarians facing more staffing challenges, threats and even violence amid book bans

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.