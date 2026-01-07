Tickets on sale for the annual Jay Fund Wine Tasting Gala

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tickets go on sale January 8 for the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Wine Tasting Gala.

The annual event is a fundraiser for the Jay Fund, which helps families with children battling cancer.

This year’s event is on March 5 at VyStar Ballpark.

Guests will have the opportunity to sample a variety of wines curated by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, along with inspired dishes from more than 30 of Northeast Florida’s top restaurants.

Early-bird tickets are $150, and prices increase to $175 on February 1.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, and sponsors have the chance to attend an exclusive reception inside the Miller Electric Center, the training facility for the Jaguars, ahead of the event.

Learn more and buy tickets at tcjayfund.org/wine.

