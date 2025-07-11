‘Time for a change:’ Jacksonville anglers push for fewer restrictions as red snapper season begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Red snapper season is a cherished tradition each and every year in the southern Atlantic and along Florida’s First Coast.

“Just knowing you’ve thrown ‘em back so many times and you get to keep them these times, it’s just, that’s what I’m looking forward,” Jacksonville angler Tony Ben told Action News Jax Friday morning. “The ones you can’t have. Yeah, you can have them today.”

Friday morning marked the start of 2025’s two-day red snapper season off Florida’s Atlantic coast, when anglers can catch and keep one fish per person.

The red snapper rush brings huge economic benefits to local businesses and bait shop owners.

“There is tons of money that comes out of this. Just these two days, I can’t even imagine how much money is generated from this tiny little season,” pointed out Jacksonville angler Victor Fernandez. “In places like Alabama, they have, like, a 72-day season. It’s like every other weekend for the whole year or something like that. And they make a ton of money.”

Many Jacksonville anglers say two days is not nearly enough, continuing the push for NOAA to peel back red snapper fishing restrictions and extend the designated catch and keep period.

“It needs to change, and the data is there,” argued Jacksonville angler and bait shop owner Dan Manjack. “You spend the money and the time and the government officials collecting the data, getting the data, compound together. We’ve gone to Jacksonville Offshore Club, we talk about it. I mean, it’s time to change. And it should be changed. Hopefully, people are listening.”

Nonetheless, anglers are relieved plans by NOAA for a three-month ban on bottom fishing were dropped and that they still have the chance to haul in that red trophy fish.

For those looking to haul in some cash this red snapper fishing period, the Oh Snap! Red Snapper Tournament will continue weigh-ins from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday at the Windward Beach Marina in Jacksonville Beach, for a shot at a $10,000 grand prize. You can find more information on the competition and how to enter for the grand prize by clicking the link here.

