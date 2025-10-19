Timucuan Parks Foundation and PossAbilities Plus partner to connect special needs youth to nature

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Timucuan Parks Foundation has partnered with PossAbilities Plus to bring young adults with special needs to local wilderness parks as part of the Healthy Living program.

The collaboration aims to enhance the lives of these young adults by providing them with opportunities to experience the therapeutic benefits of nature through educational and recreational activities.

“We are very excited to embark on this new partnership and look forward to bringing these young adults into our wilderness parks and preserves to show them the benefits of spending time in nature,” said Felicia Boyd, TPF program and outreach director.

The first outing with PossAbilities Plus took place at Castaway Island Preserve, where participants engaged in yoga and a nature walk.

Julie Anderson led a yoga session during the first outing at Castaway Island Preserve.

The second event was held at Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park, featuring a kayaking adventure and a nature hike.

Stephen Klem, Hanna Park’s lead naturalist, and Dennis Thompson, owner of Adventure Kayak Florida, guided the activities.

Both events were made possible by grants from HEAL Northeast Florida, RS&H, and Boeing.TPF plans to host additional events throughout the area’s wilderness parks and preserves.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]