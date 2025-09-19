Local

‘Tis the season... almost: Holiday shipping deadlines

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Female hands with a winter sweater packing or unpacking a Christmas gift from a cardboard box on a rustic wooden table.
Shipping deadlines FILE PHOTO: When you need to make sure your packages are in the mail to arrive by Christmas. (asife/asife - stock.adobe.com)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The holidays will be here before you know it. And already, the U.S. Postal Service is letting you know about its shipping deadlines.

If you want your packages to arrive by Christmas Day, December 25, here’s when you need to ship them:

Domestic Mail ClassDeadline
USPS Ground Advantage® ServiceDEC. 17
First-Class Mail® Service (including greeting cards)DEC. 17
Priority Mail® ServiceDEC. 18
Priority Mail Express® ServiceDEC. 20

Holiday Shipping Dates for Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and U.S. Territories

Domestic Mail ClassDeadline
USPS Ground Advantage® ServiceDEC. 16
First-Class Mail® Service (including greeting cards)DEC. 17
Priority Mail® ServiceDEC. 18
Priority Mail Express® ServiceDEC. 20

