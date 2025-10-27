‘Tis the season: Salvation Army looking for bell ringers for Red Kettle Campaign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida is seeking volunteers for its annual Red Kettle Campaign, which runs from November 10th to December 24th in Jacksonville.

The campaign is a key fundraising effort that supports The Salvation Army’s mission to provide essential services to families and individuals in crisis throughout the year.

“Every bell that rings represents hope for someone in our community,” said Maj. Keath Biggers, Area Commander of The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida.

Volunteers are needed to ring bells at various locations across Jacksonville, including Publix, Hobby Lobby, Wal-Mart, and Sams.

Flexible shifts are available, allowing volunteers to contribute as much or as little time as they can.

Individuals, families, service groups, and businesses are all encouraged to participate in this holiday tradition.

Interested volunteers can sign up at RegisterToRing.com or contact Katie Hamilton at (904) 301-4845 or by email at Katie.Hamilton@uss.salvationarmy.org.

