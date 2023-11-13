T.J.Maxx set to Open in Starke, bringing deals to local shoppers

STARKE, Fla. — T.J.Maxx, the off-price retailer with over 1,300 stores across 49 states and Puerto Rico, is set to open its doors at Bradford Square in Starke on November 16.

Offering an extensive selection of brand names and designer fashions at lower prices, T.J.Maxx aims to provide local shoppers with an affordable yet trendy shopping experience.

Peter Benjamin, President of T.J.Maxx, expressed excitement about the new store, stating, “Our newest store in Starke will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend, and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices T.J.Maxx is known for. With a constant flow of new arrivals, we offer an exciting one-stop-shop that makes it easy for consumers to stay on-trend with styles they love and save big every single day.”

The grand opening celebration on November 16 will run from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., offering local shoppers significant savings on their favorite brands.

In support of the local community, T.J.Maxx will donate $10,000 to The Arc Bradford County. Additionally, the new store will participate in T.J.Maxx’s annual in-store fundraising campaign, contributing to Save the Children’s U.S. Programs.

Store Facts & Features:

Location: Bradford Square, 801 South Walnut St., Starke, FL 32091

Approximately 22,720 square feet

Regular store hours: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday

Easy-to-shop layout

Bright and spacious dressing rooms

Single-line queue for faster checkout

