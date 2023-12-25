Top 5 Action News Jax online stories as 2023 comes to an end

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Christmas is here and with it marks the final days of 2023.

If you’ve wondered what Action News Jax stories remained popular among readers we’ve created a list. By compiling some statistics here are five of the most-read stories on the ANJ website for 2023.

1. ‘I thank God for slavery:’ Florida African American History Task Force appointments raise concerns, by Jake Stofan:

A member of Florida’s African American History Task Force claims the body was largely cut out of the development of the state’s new African American History standards. The standards have put the state in the national crosshairs, spurring Vice President Kamala Harris’ Jacksonville visit Friday, where she criticized the inclusion of instruction on, “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

2. ‘Hell no:’ Florida bill banning left-lane cruising sparks mixed reactions, by Jake Stoffan:

Florida’s highway drivers might see an end to left-lane cruisers if a bill filed in the State Capitol Becomes law, but the bill is sparking some mixed reactions. Cruising in the fast lane is pretty standard. Those who choose to drive at or under the speed limit in the left lane are often seen as a nuisance.

3. Florida man: Throwing gator into Wendy’s may end my pranks

It’s an oldie but goodie. Old habits die hard. Insert any other cliche phrase here... The story is from 2016. A Jupiter man is out on bail after an only-could-happen-in-Florida arrest made him the subject of viral attention Monday and Tuesday: throwing an alligator through a Wendy’s drive-through window.

4. Marissa Lawrence, wife of Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, calls out nasty comment: ‘This is not okay’ by Action News Jax Staff

Marissa Lawrence, the wife of Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence, took issue with a nasty comment, Fox News reported. A “fan” commented on the quarterback’s Instagram post celebrating Marissa’s 24th birthday this past Saturday.

5. ‘We are serious:’ NAACP calls for visitors to avoid traveling to Florida by Nick Gibson

The NAACP of Florida has moved forward with plans calling for out-of-state visitors to avoid traveling to Florida. This proposal comes in response to certain bills being discussed in Tallahassee that the NAACP says are targeting some minority communities.

6. Bonus Story: Jacksonville Hooters Girl wins 26th Annual Miss Hooters, pursuing occupational therapy doctorate by Action News Jax Staff

Jacksonville Hooters Girl Emily Johnson, representing Orange Park, was crowned Miss Hooters International 2023 at the 26th Annual Miss Hooters International Pageant held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Not only did Johnson claim the coveted title but she’ll also take home $30,000 in cash.

