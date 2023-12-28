Top New Year's Eve and New Year's Day attractions for Florida's Historic Coast

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — There are endless ways to celebrate New Year’s in St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra, and the St. Johns County Visitors and Convention Bureau has put together a list of all the events and attractions you need to ring in the New Year.
With the Nights of Lights celebration beginning every evening at dusk, there are always fun holiday events going on around town.
There are also plenty of attractions taking place on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Along with tours and attractions, there will be live music and entertainment at restaurants and bars throughout the city.
Below is a list of tours and attractions open during the New Year’s holiday along with any special events.
Attractions, tours and retail shops will return to their normal business hours the day after New Year’s Day.
Events planned for New Years:
1. Nights of Lights
Nights of Lights is one of the most dazzling spectacles during the holidays and a special way to kick off the New Year.
2. Light up the Night! Beach Fireworks
There’s nothing like fireworks on the water and this St. Augustine tradition is a perennial blast. Bring a blanket and gather with thousands of your best friends and neighbors to enjoy Light up the Night!
3. Party at the Embassy Suites
They know how to do it up right at the Embassy Suites by Hilton St. Augustine Beach Oceanfront Resort.
4. Over the Top at the Circus
The big top returns to St. Augustine with Venardos Circus at the AMP world-class circus acts.
5. Ring in the New Year at Chez L’Amour
Welcome 2024 in style at Chez L’Amour! $175 per person gets you Passed Hors D’oeuvres, Premium Open Bar, top-notch live band, Champagne toast, and late-night Posh Nosh snacks. From 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.
6. Live Music in the Air
If you find yourself walking along St. George Street, you’re bound to hear music in the air.
7. A Classic Evening
Prefer something more classical? La Bohème presented by First Coast Opera is a timeless passion of Puccini’s masterpiece.
Open Attractions on New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day
850 Anastasia Park Rd., St. Augustine
904-460-9111
Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
111 Avenida Menendez, St. Augustine
904-829-1673
Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
111 Avenida Menendez, St. Augustine
904-826-0000
Open for Sails at 2:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m. NOL Sail, 10 p.m. NYE Countdown Sail
107 Yacht Club Dr., St. Augustine
904-827-7728
Open New Years Eve: 4 p.m. Wine Tasting, 6 p.m. & 7:45 p.m. NOL Cruise
Open New Years Day: 4 p.m. Wine Tasting, 6p.m., 7:45 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. NOL Cruise
Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park
11 Magnolia Ave., St. Augustine
904-829-3168
Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
1305 N. Ponce de Leon Blvd., St. Augustine
866-955-6101
Open 8 p.m. Please check website calendar for tour times and availability.
75 King St. St. Augustine
904-824-2874
Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
9600 Oceanshore Blvd., St. Augustine
904-471-1111
Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oldest Store Museum Experience
167 San Marco Ave., St. Augustine
904-829-3800
Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
167 San Marco Ave., St. Augustine
904-829-3800
Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Old Town Trolley Nights of Lights Tour
10 W. Castillo Dr., St. Augustine
904-829-3800
Open at 6 p.m. Please check website calendar for tour times and availability.
Oldest Wooden School House Historic Museum & Gardens
14 St. George St., St. Augustine
904-824-0192
Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
31 Orange St., St. Augustine
904-829-9056
Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum
19 San Marco Ave., St. Augustine
904-824-1606
Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
19 San Marco Ave., St. Augustine
904-824-1606
Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
260 Vilano Rd., St. Augustine
904-436-3566
Open for 5:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m. NOL Tours
167 San Marco Ave., St. Augustine
904-829-3800
Open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
19 San Marco Ave., St. Augustine
904-824-1606
Open 6 to 9 p.m.
157 King St., St. Augustine
904-826-1594
Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
111 Avenida Menendez, St. Augustine
904-810-1010
Open for Sails at 1:15 p.m. & Sunset NOL Sail at 4:15 p.m.
Spanish Military Hospital Museum
3 Aviles St., St. Augustine
904-342-7730
Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum
12 Castillo Dr., St. Augustine
877-467-586
3Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park
999 Anastasia Blvd., St. Augustine
904-824-3337
Open New Year’s Eve 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and New Year’s Day 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
112 Riberia St., St. Augustine
904-825-4962
Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
11 Avenida Menendez, St. Augustine
904-377-7245
Open 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
St. Augustine Lighthouse Maritime Museum
81 Lighthouse Ave., St. Augustine
904-829-0745
Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
St. Augustine Transfer Company
Historic District St. Augustine
904-293-3471
Open for 8 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. Haunting Hour & Ghost Tour
24 Cathedral Place, Ste. 401, St. Augustine
904-325-3911
Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
83 King St., St. Augustine
904-829-9887
Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Whetstone Chocolate Factory Tours
139 King St., St. Augustine
904-217-0275
Open New Year’s Eve 9:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. & New Year’s Day 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
